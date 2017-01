For the third time this month, a Greenville County school undergoes a football head coaching change as Ned Cuthbertson announced Wednesday he’s stepping down after three seasons.

Cuthbertson is contemplating other career options.

He posted a record of 9-24 during his tenure, including 3-8 this past season, when the program moved up to 5A.

Athletic Director Chris Carter says a search for a successor is underway.