RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Rutherford Co. deputies say they made a traffic stop on Highway 221 South of Forest City on Jan. 25.

They say the people in the vehicle had 485 grams (1.069 pounds) of meth.

Tony Lee Stanfield and Tammy Denise Kinsey were both charged with Traffick in Methamphetamine.

Their bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Deputies think they were supplying meth to the Rutherford Co. area.