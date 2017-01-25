Former USC Star Bennett To Guide St. Joe’s

Former USC running back Brandon Bennett is the new head football coach at St. Joseph’s High School in Greenville.

He’ll be formally introduced Thursday.

Bennett, who starred at South Carolina in the early ’90s following a standout career at Riverside High School, played nine seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and Panthers. At USC, he established a single-game rushing mark and was part of the Gamecocks’ first-ever bowl victory at the end of the 1994 campaign in their triumph over West Virginia in the Carquest Bowl.

Bennett returned to the area following his NFL career and has been involved with various educational endeavors, most recently at Southside Christian School.

This is his first head coaching job and he replaces Dan Navarro, who guided the Knights for two seasons.