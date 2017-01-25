GoFundMe to “protect Betty White” raises $8,000

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Following a series of celebrity deaths in 2016, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to start an online campaign to save actress Betty White.

What started as a joke quickly went viral, raising thousands of dollars in the first day.

With a check for more than $8,000 in hand, Hrysikos presented the money to the Spartanburg Little Theatre on “Your Carolina.”

“I know that it’s in the right hands now and I know they’re going to do good with it,” Hrysikos explained.

Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director for the Spartanburg Little Theatre, says they plan to use the money to fund scholarships for the youth programs.

“I think that definitely brought attention to what we we’re doing to people that may not have known,” Coffman said.

The campaign has already had an impact at the theater. Their recent performances of “Ring of Fire” all sold out.

