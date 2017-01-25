Help find missing man in Rutherford Co. Myron Crawley

Myron Crawley
Myron Crawley

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Myron Crawley.

Crawley was reported missing on 1/24/2017.

He was last seen on 1/22/2017.

Crawley is a white male, 60 years old, is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, has hazel eyes and wears black, plastic eyeglasses. He may be wearing overalls and a grey thermal style shirt. He is balding and has blonde-grey hair.

He is believed to be driving a silver-colored 2000 Buick Century.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-287-6069.

