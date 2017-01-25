Help Greenville Police raise money for Special Olympics Polar Plunge

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking you to sponsor an officer in this year’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

They will be jumping into freezing water for a good cause.

They say there are many ways in which they support the community, and many ways for the community to support them.

If you want to make a donation for use by the Greenville Police Department, you may donate to the Greenville Police Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

The say 78 different law enforcement agencies in South Carolina raised $880,000 while increasing awareness for Special Olympics games and athletes, last year.

They say they participate in many events during the year to raise money for both the local and international organization.



2017 Freezin’ for a Reason on Paris Mountain

GPD officers have formed a team to take on the Paris Mountain Polar Plunge, on Feb. 25, 2017, in support of Special Olympics. Each officer needs to raise at least $50 to plunge, and you can help support this friendly competition.

Officer Ben Sanders has challenged the other GPD officers to see who can stay in the water the longest.

GPD wants you to tell them which officer you think will win by donating to their page below:

