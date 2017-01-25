Help to solve armed robbery at Ingles in Swannanoa

SWANNANOA, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to solve an armed robbery at a grocery store.

The Ingles Supermarket on U.S. Highway 70 in Swannanoa was robbed on January 20. Photos from security cameras show the man – wearing dark clothing and a white mask – entering the store.

Investigators say he had a gun, pointed it at the store employees and demanded money.

The suspected robber then left the store and may have been heading east.

If you have any information that can help solve the case, contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.

