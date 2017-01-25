Home invaders kick in door, robbed person at gunpoint in Townville

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Two men kicked in the door of a home in Townville and robbed the person inside at gunpoint, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Peachtree Lane Wednesday morning.

The men took cash and electronic items.

The victim believed that the suspects were in a red car.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

You don’t have to give your name when you call Crimestoppers and if your tip leads to the correct identity of the person in the footage, you could be eligible for a cash reward.