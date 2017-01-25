Driver in deadly hit-and-run charged with DUI, other crimes

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One man is dead and another in jail after a hit-and-run crash in Joanna.

The coroner said Stephen Rhodes, 35, died from blunt force trauma after he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on US 76, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Rhodes was walking in the eastbound lane on the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.

The driver left the scene after hitting Rhodes.

Authorities say Rhodes was already deceased when he was struck by a second vehicle.

Troopers identified the driver in the hit-and-run as Roman Salazar Gomez, 36, of Joanna.

Gomez has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, not having a SC driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

The coroner said Gomez turned himself in after the crash.