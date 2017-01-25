LIVE: Fatal crash at MM99 in Cherokee Co. blocking all traffic

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – A crash near milemarker 99 on I-85 southbound is blocking all traffic.

Highway Patrol is reporting that at least one person as died in the crash that happened around 9:30pm.

Another crash is blocking one northbound lane at milemarker 93 near Gaffney. Highway Patrol is reporting injuries in that crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

