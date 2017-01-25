Man dies more than a month after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man hurt in an accident on 12/14/2016 has died, according to the Greenville Co. Coroner, Park Evans.

John Richard Heiskala, 83, or Ballew Rd. in Travelers rest died on 1/24/2017 from complications of blunt force trauma to the chest.

The accident happened on Highway 25 at Farrs Bridge Rd.

The coroner says the man was driving along Highway 25 and didn’t stop for traffic stopped at the intersection.

He hit the rear of a large trash truck.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead more than a month later.