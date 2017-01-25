Man exposed himself, assaulted woman at Spartanburg motel say deputies

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of exposing himself and touching a woman cleaning his motel room at the Rodeway Inn, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said Eddie Bell Jr., 52, came into the room while she was cleaning it. She says that is a violation of policy for a guest to be in the room with cleaning staff.

The door was open and Bell went into the bathroom and exposed himself to her, according to the woman.

He left the room and came back in while she was cleaning the tub and leaned over.

Bell rubbed her and bumped up against her, thrusting his hips into her buttocks, according to the victim.

She said she left the bathroom to get a broom and when she came back Bell had exposed himself again and asked her to touch him.

Bell told deputies he never went into the room with the victim alone.

He is charged with indecent exposure and second-degree assault and battery.