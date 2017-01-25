Man in handcuffs runs from McDowell Co. deputy at courthouse

Billy Ray South Jr.
Billy Ray South Jr.

McDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – A man in handcuffs ran from a deputy at the courthouse, according to the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say Billy Ray South Jr., 33, of Lester Hollifield Road in Marion is charged with larceny and escape from custody.

Deputies served Green an outstanding warrant on South for failure to pay child support on Monday.

While leaving the magistrate’s office at the courthouse, South ran from the deputy.

Trooper Josh Settlemyre with the N.C. Highway Patrol spotted the suspect on nearby railroad tracks a short time later and apprehended him.

South was charged with larceny of the handcuffs he was wearing when he escaped.

