(WSPA) Adopting a new pet just got easier. There’s a new app called BarkBuddy that is designed to locate adoptable puppies in your area and fetch you a perfect match. Once you’ve found the right dog, you can contact your local shelter for a meet and greet.

Right now, the app is compatible with iPhone and iPad. For more information on the app, click on the link below:

https://barkbuddy.com/faq