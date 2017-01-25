Oldest living Indy 500 driver dies at 93

(WISH) — Chuck Weyant, the oldest living Indianapolis 500 driver died Monday according to The State Journal-Register in Springfield, Illinois. He was 93.

Weyant drove in the Indianapolis 500 four times. His best finish was in his first 500 in 1955 when he came in 12th.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted condolences Tuesday.

Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of 4-time #Indy500 starter Chuck Weyant.https://t.co/EaLDO4DU7f — Indy Motor Speedway (@IMS) January 24, 2017

24-Hour News 8 traveled to Weyant’s home in Springfield last year leading up to the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. Among other things, Weyant talked about his experience driving in the 500 as well as his friendship with Tony Bettenhausen and racing against then-rookie AJ Foyt in 1957.

