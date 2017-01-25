Pickens HS names football field after former coach Issacs

PICKENS (WSPA) – Pickens High School will name it’s football field after former head coach Bill Issacs.

The Pickens County School Board decided to officially name the football facility “Bill Isaacs Field at Blue Flame Stadium.”

Issacs was the coach of the Blue Flame for 28 years. When he started in 1965, the school had lost 33 consecutive games. His teams turned that around and he won 181 games before retiring in 1993.

Pickens High School won a state record 57 consecutive regular season games between 1969 and 1975. The team won five straight Western AAA championships during that span.

“I’m so proud that the board and the school are able to recognize Coach Isaacs’ legacy in a permanent, prominent way,” said Shannon Haskett, school board member for the Pickens area in a written statement.

Issacs died in 2015.