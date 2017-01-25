Red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-month-old Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Zoo officials say Sunny the Red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday. When zoo staff checked the Red panda habitat Tuesday morning, Sunny was not in her enclosure. The exhibit is located in the zoo’s Asia – Trail of the Tiger section.

Staff are actively searching zoo grounds.

Norfolk police are helping in the search. The police department has provided a geothermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.

People living in the community are asked not to touch Sunny if they see her, but instead try to take a photo and text it to the zoo’s hotline and call for more details.

Sunny was born at the zoo on June 25, 2015.

Here’s a video of her posted by The Virginia Zoo: