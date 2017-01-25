SWAT, police shut down Hwy. 29 bypass in Anderson, school on lockdown

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Police and SWAT are at a home on Highway 29 Bypass North, and a nearby school is on lockdown.

Police say officers responded to a call about someone threatening suicide at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

SWAT was activated and on scene by 9 a.m.

Police say negotiators are trying to contact the male at this time.

Nevitt Forest Elementary School is on lockdown.

Crew at the scene tell us that just before 10 a.m., police shut down Highway 29 Bypass North near Shirlane Drive.

Negotiators have repeatedly asked a person to please turn on their phone to talk.

A woman told police she was video chatting with a friend earlier this morning when he threatened suicide. While they were still on video chat, she could hear officers knocking on the door. That’s why they believe he is still inside, but haven’t been able to talk to him by 9:50 a.m.