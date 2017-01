Updating your Kitchen Tools

1. LAGOSTINA NERA HARD ANODIZED PANINI PRESS SET ($74.99): AVAILABLE AT MACY’S. DURABLE NON-STICK HARD ANODIZED COOKWARE, IMBUED WITH ITALIAN CRAFTSMANSHIP, PERFECT FOR THE EVERYDAY COOK. NON-STICK COATING PROVIDES EASY COOKING AND CLEANING EXPERIENCE.

2. OMEGA MEGA MOUTH OMG500S JUICER ($149.95): AVAILABLE AT OMEGAJUICERS.COM. THIS JUICER IS A CONTINUOUS, PULP-EJECTION STYLE JUICER WITH ONE HUGE ADVANTAGE. ITS EXTRA-LARGE FEED CHUTE ACCOMMODATES LARGER PORTIONS AND EVEN WHOLE FRUITS! THIS RESULTS IN LESS CUTTING AND A GREATLY REDUCED PREPARATION TIME, ALLOWING YOU TO CONCENTRATE MORE ON THE JUICING ITSELF.

3. EXCALIBUR 5-TRAY ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE FOOD DEHYDRATOR #ECB50B ($129.99): AVAILABLE AT AMAZON.COM. THIS FOOD DEHYDRATOR AND JERKY DRYING MACHINE MAKES DELICIOUS, HEALTHY AND NATURAL SNACKS LIKE BANANA CHIPS, FRUIT ROLL-UPS, BEEF JERKY, DRIED HERBS, PET TREATS AND MORE.

4. ART AND COOK 6-PIECE SILICONE UTENSIL SET ($35): AVAILABLE ON AMAZON.COM. 6 PIECE SET INCLUDES: SPAGHETTI SERVER, SOLID SPOON, SLOTTED SPOON, SKIMMER, SOUP LADLE AND SLOTTED TURNER. PROTECTS POTS AND PANS FROM SCRATCHES & HEAT RESISTANT TO 400 DEGREES. NO GIVEAWAY

