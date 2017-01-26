1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Charlotte

By Published: Updated:
policelights1

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that it happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd.

Police say all officers are OK and a gun was recovered at the scene.

WBTV is reporting that CMPD says and undercover police vehicle was side-swipped the vehicle and refused to stop.

The detective followed the driver. The driver stopped and got out of the car with a handgun. The detective shot and killed the driver, according to CMPD.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s