1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that it happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd.

Police say all officers are OK and a gun was recovered at the scene.

WBTV is reporting that CMPD says and undercover police vehicle was side-swipped the vehicle and refused to stop.

The detective followed the driver. The driver stopped and got out of the car with a handgun. The detective shot and killed the driver, according to CMPD.

