WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has been taken to the Augusta Burn Center after a house fire.

Fire Chief Charlie King said crews responded at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on 255 Lecroy Road in Walhalla.

One person was hurt in the fire and flown to the Augusta Burn Center, King said.

The fire was contained by 9:20 a.m.

They are still investigating.

We will update this article when we get more information.