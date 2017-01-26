Bon Secours notifying patients about possible infections

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System says it is notifying around 1,500 patients about possible infections related to a medical device.

The device is a heater/cooler used during surgery within the past 5 years called the Sorin 3T.

They say no patient has been identified within that time period with any sign of mycobacterium.

They released the following statement:

“Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has ordered new heater/cooler devices to replace the Sorin 3T brand and is currently waiting on the replacements to arrive. In the interim, we continue to follow manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure the safe utilization of Sorin 3T devices for our patients. Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is actively notifying approximately 1,500 patients who had surgeries involving the Sorin 3T device within the past five years. According to our records, no patient within that time frame who had surgery at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has been identified with any signs of mycobacterium. We are committed to providing the highest quality health care and will replace the Sorin 3T devices as soon as the new devices become available in an effort to be proactive in ensuring the safety of our patients,” said Rose Leo, Vice President of Surgical Services and Women’s Services at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.”