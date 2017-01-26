Bus drivers criticized for how fight was handled on Upstate bus

In December a fight broke out on a Laurens District 56 school bus between several teenagers.

The mother of one of those teenagers, Alexis Lafferty, says the situation could have been avoided.

Her daughter was suspended for the fight, but she wants to know why the bus wasn’t stopped and the fight wasn’t stopped.

Individual districts are in charge of training their drivers for these situations. Laurens District 56 states they train their drivers to stop the bus when safe, remove the threat and call for help.