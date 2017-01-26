Chair Falsely Labeled as $0.01 on Home Improvement Website

(WSPA)- A popular Midwestern home improvement store, is getting a lot of attention this morning after they sold hundreds of steel patio chairs for a penny.

One Michigan woman said she was shopping on Menards’ website and saw chairs that typically sell for $350 each, going for one single cent.

She decided to buy four but shortly after got an email with a statement saying, “This item was a figment of the computer’s imagination. We are looking into the error. Your order is being canceled and refunded in full.”

The chairs are no longer available at any price on the Menards’ webpage.