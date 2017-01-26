Company hiring 100 workers for Upstate service center

WSPA Staff Published:
call center new jobs

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) — A company plans to hire 100 workers for its service center in Anderson.

Cross Country Home Services announced associates will be hired over the next three months.

The home warranty and services company is headquartered in Florida and currently employs about 700 workers.

Cross Country is hiring customer service and sales associates, along with claims authorizers.

Open house job fairs will be held from noon to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of February at the service center, which is located at 520 E. Greenville Street.

Click here for more information about Cross Country Home Services.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s