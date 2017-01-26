Company hiring 100 workers for Upstate service center

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) — A company plans to hire 100 workers for its service center in Anderson.

Cross Country Home Services announced associates will be hired over the next three months.

The home warranty and services company is headquartered in Florida and currently employs about 700 workers.

Cross Country is hiring customer service and sales associates, along with claims authorizers.

Open house job fairs will be held from noon to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through the end of February at the service center, which is located at 520 E. Greenville Street.

