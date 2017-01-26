Cowpens man killed in crash that shut down I-85 S

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Cowpens man was killed in a crash that shut down southbound I-85 for almost two hours Wednesday night.

James William Wyatt, 46, of Oak Dale Road was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

“Mr. Wyatt was driver of a 1999 Honda Accord that was headed south on I-85 about 9:25 p.m. Wyatt veered into the emergency lane at the 97.5 mile marker striking a legally parked disabled tractor-trailer rig in the rear. The car literally came to rest under the trailer fatally injuring Mr. Wyatt on impact,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

The accident happened at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 99.

Authorities say a 33-year-old Cowpens man in Wyatt’s car was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The passenger was wearing a seat belt. Troopers say he was trapped in the car and had to be extricated from the car. His condition was known early Thursday morning.

Troopers say the truck driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He’s been treated and released from Mary Black Health System-Gaffney.

Troopers say Wyatt was not wearing a seat belt. An autopsy is expected Thursday morning.

This is the second deadly crash in as many days in Blacksburg.

A Blacksburg woman died following a head-on crash on Highway 5.