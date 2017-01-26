Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at Monster Jam

The most adrenaline-packed motorsports show on the planet is coming to Greenville this weekend – Monster Jam! From inside out, the show’s infamous monster trucks are custom built and maintained at Feld Entertainment’s headquarters in Florida. Jennifer Martin went there for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to build monster trucks like Grave Digger.

Monster Jam is showing in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Grave Digger, TOXIC and BAD NEWS will be on display Thursday, January 26 at the following locations and times:

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglass –

Grave Digger

617 Haywood Rd. | Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday 1/26 from 3pm-6pm

MetroPCS –

TOXIC

2603 N Pleasantburg Dr | Greenville, SC 29609

Thursday 1/26 from 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Circle K-

BAD NEWS

1814 Woodruff Road | Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday 1/26 from 2pm-6pm