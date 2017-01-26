Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at Monster Jam

By Published:
monster-jammm

The most adrenaline-packed motorsports show on the planet is coming to Greenville this weekend – Monster Jam! From inside out, the show’s infamous monster trucks are custom built and maintained at Feld Entertainment’s headquarters in Florida. Jennifer Martin went there for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to build monster trucks like Grave Digger.

Monster Jam is showing in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Grave Digger, TOXIC and BAD NEWS will be on display Thursday, January 26 at the following locations and times:

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglass –

Grave Digger

617 Haywood Rd. | Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday 1/26 from 3pm-6pm

 

MetroPCS –

TOXIC

2603 N Pleasantburg Dr | Greenville, SC 29609

Thursday 1/26 from 1:30pm – 5:30pm

 

Circle K-

BAD NEWS

1814 Woodruff Road | Greenville, SC 29607

Thursday 1/26 from 2pm-6pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s