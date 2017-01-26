Furman Extends Medved Through 2022

Furman Athletics

Greenville, S.C. — Furman head men’s basketball coach Niko Medved has signed a new contract that will keep him in Greenville through the 2021-2022 season, it was announced on Thursday by Furman athletic director Mike Buddie.

“It is a great feeling to know that Coach Medved is committed to being our coach well into the future,” said Buddie. “What he and his staff have been able to accomplish here is outstanding, and we continue to improve every day. The excitement around the program is palpable, and we are absolutely thrilled to have Niko leading this team and representing Furman.”

Charged with rebuilding Furman’s basketball program prior to the 2013-14 season, Medved guided the Paladins to the finals of the 2015 SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship in just his second season, including scoring victories over the tournament’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Last season, he guided the Paladins to a 19-16 overall record, 11-7 league mark and the school’s first postseason victory in 40 years as the Paladins topped ULM in the opening round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Along the way, Furman won a school-record 14 home games, including 11 in a row.

“I am grateful to Furman, President Davis, and Mike Buddie for giving me the opportunity to continue to coach at such an outstanding university,” said Medved, who is in his fourth season as head coach. “I am fortunate to be surrounded by a terrific group of players and staff who make my job so enjoyable each day. We will continue to work hard to build a program that represents Furman and our community in a first class manner.”

Medved has the 2016-17 Paladins off to a 13-8 overall record and 6-2 league mark, which has Furman in third place in the SoCon standings entering Saturday’s tilt at first place UNCG. The Paladins are coming off a 3-0 homestand that extended their school-record SoCon home winning streak to 14 consecutive games.

Prior to arriving in Greenville, Medved spent the six previous seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State. He helped the Rams reach the postseason in each of his final four seasons in Fort Collins, Colo., including trips to the NCAA Tournament in his last two years on campus. The St. Paul, Minn., native and University of Minnesota graduate served as an assistant coach at Furman under Larry Davis for seven seasons from the 1999-2000 campaign through the 2005-06 season.

The Paladins and Spartans will tip-off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum and the game will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. The audio broadcast will be available locally on FoxSports 1440AM and worldwide by using the TuneIn Radio app. Links for the video stream, audio stream and live statistics can be found at FurmanPaladins.com.

Furman follows its Saturday match-up with UNCG with trips to Mercer and The Citadel before returning home to host Chattanooga on February 9. Tickets for all of Furman’s four remaining homes games, including Wednesday’s contest, are available online at FurmanPaladins.com.