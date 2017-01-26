Gray Court man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man died after troopers say he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday on Fairview Road near Quercus Run.

The coroner identified the driver as 54-year-old Robert Harper of Gray Court.

Troopers say Harper crossed the center, over corrected and lost control of the car. Harper went off the right side of the road, struck some trees and overturned, according to troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said Harper died of blunt force trauma.