Greenville County Seeks Developers To Demolish, Remodel County Square

By Published:
county-square

(Greenville) WSPA Greenville County is looking for a real estate developers to remodel its aging County Square campus.

The 37.4 acre property has been plagued with maintenance issues and needs an upgrade. This week, the county began accepting proposals from developers.

County Councilman Bob Taylor says the county wants a mixed-use facility and should make a decision on a developer by June.

“The developer will come up with a plan for that and then we’ll look at them, grade them and decide which way we want to go,” said Taylor.

The proposal calls for part of the property to be sold. The funds from that sale will be used to pay for the demolition and remodel.

