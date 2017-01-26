Head-on crash victim didn’t suffer medical condition prior crash

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Blacksburg woman has died following a crash on Highway 5 in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, 69-year-old Sheila Diane Dagnall of Shaman Rd. died at the scene when her car struck a pickup truck head-on around 2:30 pm.

She died from blunt force injury to the chest and her death has been ruled an accident.

“Test results indicate the victim did not suffer a medical condition prior to the collision which was a concern of mine since there was no evidence at the scene of braking or that she attempted to avoid the collision. I have ruled the death an accident,” Fowler said.

Dagnall, drove left of the center line while heading north on S.C. Highway 5 south of Blacksburg about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon striking a pick-up truck head-on, according to Fowler.

The 17-year-old driver of the truck was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for her injuries.

Fowler says this is Cherokee County’s first traffic death of 2017.

