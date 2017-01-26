Help find person of interest in Cross Hill stabbing

Published:
CROSS HILL, SC (WSPA) – A man in Cross Hill was stabbed multiple times, according to the Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Shealy Circle on Jan. 24.

They say the victim is in his mid-20’s and was stabbed during an argument.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

Deputies are looking for James Morgan Hill, 32, as a person of interest.

If you know where Hill is or any have information concerning this incident, please contact Investigator David Staton of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967.

