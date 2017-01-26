Henderson Co. law enforcement training center in the works

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A new law enforcement training center will soon be in place in Henderson County.

Sheriff Charles McDonald tells 7News the state-of-the-art facility will be built at Blue Ridge Community College.

The building will have shooting ranges, training rooms, and even a backup communications center.

Sheriff McDonald says the training will go a long way in preparing deputies to keep the community safe.

“The main thing is really to get officers the training that they sorely need to be able to better protect the public and better save themselves and protect their own lives and reduce liability within communities, he explained.

Once the facility is up and running in 2018, it will be available to other departments for training.

