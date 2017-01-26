Hollywild lays off some staff, executive director resigns

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – At a regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night Hollywild board member Tim Todd announced Executive Director Kim Atchley had submitted her resignation, according to Tiffany Hughes, Vice President of Board of Directors for Hollywild.

Hughes says this was not something that was forced and was her decision.

Six to eight people were also laid off at the park.

Hughes says their fundraising campaign fell short of their goal.

The park is closed for the season and they don’t have money coming in.

The board is exploring all options and resources to keep the park open to the community.

A decision to close the park is the very last thing, said to Hughes.

The remaining staff is continuing to take care of the animals.

Volunteers with animal care experience are being brought in.

Hughes says they will maintain the USDA standards.