‘Laugh for a Child’ planned to benefit Healthy Smiles

SPARTANBURG, SC– Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg will host the eleventh annual Laugh for a Child event on February 2, 2017 at the Chapman Cultural Center in downtown Spartanburg.

Tickets are now available to the general public for $75 per person which includes entertainment by comedian Derek Smith, as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a silent auction.

“There are over 10,000 children in Spartanburg County who suffer from the most common chronic childhood disease, tooth decay, also known as a ‘silent epidemic.’ The solutions are basic oral healthcare education for parents and children as well as early prevention check-ups,” said Kitta Cates, Executive Director of Healthy Smiles.

Mrs. Camille Wolfe, co-chair of the event, explains that “smiles change lives by helping children build self-confidence. Healthy Smiles is a powerful organization that dramatically impacts the lives of children. With the advent of our new mobile unit, Healthy Smiles will be able to reach more children than ever before. Community and donor support is crucial to seeing our mission continue to come to fruition and expand.”

This year’s silent auction boasts a variety of tempting items on which to bid including a villa for 8 in Costa Rica, 4 tickets and a parking pass for a 2017 Season Panthers game, a Harrison Blackford original painting, a wine and cheese evening at J & K Gallery for 20, 2 person half day hunt at River Bend and much more!

To order tickets to Laugh for a Child, contact the Healthy Smiles office at 864.592.4696 or email Kitta Cates at healthysmiles@sccsc.edu. On February 2, a pre-party and silent auction will start at 6:00pm in the Jennifer Evins Lobby followed by the performance at 8:00 p.m. in the David Reid Theatre.