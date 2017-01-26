Man arrested after 3 trucks stolen in Oconee Co., deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after three trucks were stolen, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, deputies say 33-year-old Douglas Elwood Emerson has been charged with stealing three vehicles.

A 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a toolbox full of tools was stolen from an address on E. Springwood Drive on February 2nd of 2016.

A 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from an address on Rochester Highway between March 26th and 28th of 2016, and a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from an address on Clemson Boulevard on April 11th.

Emerson has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two of the three trucks have been returned to their owners.

More stories you may like on 7News

SC Juvenile Justice may still be unable to prevent riot says audit State auditors say the Department of Juvenile Justice may still be unable to prevent “major disturbances” despite security changes following…

Scientists take first steps to growing human organs in pigs Scientists have grown human cells inside pig embryos, a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs in animals …

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Charlotte The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that it happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd.

Head-on crash victim didn’t suffer medical condition prior crash She died from blunt force injury to the chest and her death has been ruled an accident.

Border Patrol chief out day after Trump border fence decree The Border Patrol chief is leaving the agency on the heels of President Donald Trump’s announcement of an ambitious plan to build a massive …