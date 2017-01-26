Man arrested after 3 trucks stolen in Oconee Co., deputies say

Douglas Elwood Emerson
Douglas Elwood Emerson

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after three trucks were stolen, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, deputies say 33-year-old Douglas Elwood Emerson has been charged with stealing three vehicles.

A 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a toolbox full of tools was stolen from an address on E. Springwood Drive on February 2nd of 2016.

A 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from an address on Rochester Highway between March 26th and 28th of 2016, and a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from an address on Clemson Boulevard on April 11th.

Emerson has been charged with three counts of Grand Larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two of the three trucks have been returned to their owners.

