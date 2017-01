PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – John Allen Pettyjohn, 66, from Pickens died from Blunt Force Trauma on 1/20 from a crash that happened on 1/03.

It happened on Pendleton St. on Pickens around 5 p.m.

The coroner says he was the driver of the vehicle.

Pettyjohn was the husband of Sylvia Pettyjohn, 74.

She was killed in the car crash.

The coroner says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She died from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.