Pickens store robbery suspect arrested in Hendersonville

PICKENS (WSPA) – A man wanted for robbing a store in Pickens was found and arrested in Hendersonville.

Pickens Police say Richard Milton Moore robbed the Blue Ridge Produce store on Ann Street on Monday morning. Investigators say Moore pointed a gun at an employee, demanded money and left the store with the cash in a white Honda.

Police say the car and gun Moore used were stolen in Spartanburg County.

Investigators say they learned Moore was in the Hendersonville area. Pickens Police, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall service determined where they would have a chance at finding him.

Police say Moore was arrested Thursday night near a McDonalds restaurant in Hendersonville.

He is being held in jail in western North Carolina awaiting extradition back to Pickens.