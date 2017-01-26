Standoff suspect faces more charges in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Police and SWAT were at a home on Highway 29 Bypass North yesterday after a man barricaded himself inside.

Police say officers responded to a call about someone threatening suicide at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

SWAT was activated and on scene by 9 a.m.

Nevitt Forest Elementary School was on lockdown.

Negotiators repeatedly asked a person to please turn on their phone to talk.

A woman told police she was video chatting with a friend earlier this morning when he threatened suicide.

While they were still on video chat, she could hear officers knocking on the door. That’s why they believe he was still inside.

SWAT breached the front door and threw in a phone to make contact.

He was in the front room, so they arrested him from there.

Charles Rapp, 36, is charged with breach of peace, larceny of medical supplies, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana.

There is also outstanding warrant with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (Family Court).