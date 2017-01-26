Traveling Tinkertoy exhibit at Children’s Museum of the Upstate

It’s a new interactive exhibit for parents and children at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville.

A twist on an old classic, Tinkertoys are back and helping students with hands on learning.

This toy exhibit is 1500 square feet and it’s targeted for children 3 to 10 years of age.

The exhibit was developed by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in collaboration with GE and Playskool.

Ceo and Museum President Nancy Halverson said it’s purpose is to inspire educational activities and it using GE technologies that turn imagination into working solutions to real world challenges.

Ha;verson said play is the work of children and visitors to the exhibit will enjoy a variety of activities that promote imagination and collaboration.

The pieces snap together and then rotate as the older version of Tinkertoys do.

You can see the exhibit from Jan 21 until May 9.

Visit the museum website here for more information.