Upstate packaging manufacturer to expand, create 100 jobs

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Response Packaging is expanding its Greenville facility and is expected to create 100 jobs with the $5 million investment.

Response Packaging provides manufacturing, design and prototype support and project analysis solutions, according to a statement from the S.C. governor’s office.

Hiring for the new jobs has already started and will continue through the year.

The facility is at 1698 Perimeter Road in Greenville.

“Response is excited to expand its footprint in North America by creating more product offerings to become a fully integrated supplier. We feel that this expansion will differentiate us as a supplier in an evolving industry and position us for continued market share growth,” Response Packaging CEO Brett Kraeling said in the statement.

