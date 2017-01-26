Zoo Atlanta holding job fair

Dependable, enthusiastic and outgoing job seekers are invited to apply for seasonal positions at an upcoming Job Fair at Zoo Atlanta on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring a résumé.

Zoo Atlanta expects to fill more than 50 seasonal positions for spring 2017. All applicants will have an opportunity for a one-on-one interview with a Zoo Atlanta hiring manager. Available seasonal positions include cashiers, rides attendants, Membership sales associates, ropes course guides, vault room tellers and gift shop associates. Relevant experience may be preferred for some positions. All Zoo staff and Volunteers are expected to adhere to safety policies and applicable regulations. Zoo Atlanta is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Work Environment.

The Job Fair will take place at the Zoo’s Conservation Action Resource Center (ARC). Applicants should enter through the Conservation Education Gate off the Cherokee Avenue parking lot.

View open positions or learn more at zooatlanta.org/careers.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Zoo Atlanta

Conservation Action Resource Center (ARC)

800 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA 30315

CONTACT: Rachel Davis, Director of Communications

404.624.2812 – office

404.309.2238 – cell

rdavis@zooatlanta.org