100th day of school celebrated in Spartanburg

Spartanburg County schools are celebrating the 100th day of school today.

100th day is something different districts/schools celebrate across the country.

The actual 100th day varies by place due to calendar differences, etc.

They say their actual 100th day would have been earlier than this, but the kids were out several days due to the snow.

Most of the districts students and teachers dressed up like 100-year-old folks.

In District 3, Ms. Ray’s class held building a 100 cup challenge, making 100 fruit loop necklaces, and a 100 unifix cube train.

