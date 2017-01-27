MISSING: Police searching for toddler in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Officers are searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing early Friday morning.

Police say 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 5:33 a.m. about a toddler missing from a home on Bailey Street.

Police say the boy’s mom told them that her son, Devon Burton, was missing. She stated that she went to the store around 3:30 a.m. to get cigarettes and left him with her father. When she returned home, the child was missing. She told police she looked for Devon and then called 911.

Police described Devon as biracial with light skin and brown hair. He was last seen at the residence of 203 Bailey St. wearing a black onesie with different color robots on it.

Investigators, along with Search and Rescue, are actively working the scene as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement has checked with Devon’s father and his residence in Gray Court, but Devon was not there and he had no information.

7 News has crew headed to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Anderson Police Department at 864-231-2277 or CrimeStoppers.