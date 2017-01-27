AIKEN, SC (WSPA/WJBF) – At least two people were shot after a basketball game at South Aiken High School, Friday evening.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shooting just after 9:00pm.

One person was treated at the school before being taken to the hospital, another victim went to a fast food restaurant before calling for help.

Investigators are interviewing a possible third victim as well.

Deputies say the scene of the shooting is secure and there is no active shooter.

There are no suspects in custody.

A basketball game had just ended between Aiken and South Aiken at the school.

More stories you may like on 7News

Deputies searching for child missing in Anderson Co. Deputies in Anderson County are searching for missing 11-year-old Cameron Lee Carver near Don Avenue.

At least 2 shot at SC high school after basketball game At least two people were shot after a basketball game at South Aiken High School, Friday evening.

Trump signs executive order temporarily halting refugee settlement SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One full week in the oval office, and there have already been a blizzard of executive orders signed. One of the m…

Trump signs “new vetting measures” to guard against terror Pushing full-speed into international controversies, President Donald Trump on Friday ordered “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islami…