British actor John Hurt dead at 77, reports say

WCMH Published:
British actor and cast member John Hurt arrives for the UK film premiere of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy at the BFI Southbank in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
Norfolk, England (WCMH) — Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, according to reports from multiple media sources.

Hurt had recently battled pancreatic cancer. An immediate cause of his death was not released.

His career spanned 6 decades and included the films “The Elephant Man,” “1984,” “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” and several of the “Harry Potter” movies. He also had TV roles in “Doctor Who” and “I, Claudius,” and did some voice acting work as well.

Hurt received 2 Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe award, and 4 BAFTA awards. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2015.

The Daily Mirror was among the first to report his death.

