Chesnee Middle Model UN club looks to learn from Nikki Haley

On Tuesday the United Nations welcomed a new face. The Senate voted to confirm Nikki Haley US ambassador.

Students in Ms. Leah Merritt’s middle school Model UN class were excited like many others.

Students like Abby Scruggs in 8th grade said Mrs. Haley’s appointment is encouraging.

“She can show people from SC can go and do amazing things,” Scruggs said.

Merritt brought the club to Chesnee Middle in 2016 after leading it at a school in North Carolina.

“It prepares the children for future it gets them to think off the cuff, public speaking research,” Leah Merritt said.

The club at Chesnee is one of the only Model UN clubs in Spartanburg County.

This is the first year for the club and students must apply to get in, in the fall. If accepted, students must meet before and after school a few times a week.

Merrit said they don’t get class credit, so it takes dedication.

“It allows us to understand what goes on in those third world countries, understand and have more sympathy,” said 8th grade student Cole Hoskyns.

“When you’re reading about things they go through theres different words you have to comprehend. You have to adapt to their way of life,” said Scruggs.

The 7th and 8th grade students study and represent a foreign country at a conference in the spring in New York City.

Students said this year, they’re learning about the Central African Republic and are inspired by their former governor.

‘Im very excited about Nikki Haley’s appointment to the UN and I think its a great opportunity not only as someone from South Carolina but she’s a woman and she’s empowered,” said Becca Watson, an 8th grade student.