Deputies searching for child missing in Anderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are searching for missing 11-year-old Cameron Lee Carver near Don Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Carver was last seen around 8:00pm when he walked away from his home.

Carver was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and grey & red Nike shoes.

Anderson County deputies and Anderson Technical Rescue are at the scene trying to find Carver with K-9s and a helicopter.

