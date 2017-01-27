Drivers help stop DUI chase suspect with shotgun say Union Co. deputies

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of shooting a shotgun, pointing it at a man and leading deputies on a chase while driving under the influence, according to Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Two citizens are credited with helping stop him.

Union Co. deputies went to Rogerstown Rd. after they got a call about someone shooting a shotgun in the front of a home.

The complainant told them the shooter, Ernest Webber had left the scene.

Webber then drove by as the deputies were talking to the complainant.

Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but he wouldn’t stop, according to the report.

Deputies say two unknown citizens blocked Webber and used their vehicles to slow him down.

Webber pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

The chase lasted almost 3 miles. It ended on Highway 176, North of New Hope Church Rd.

Deputies say Webber had a loaded 12 gauge shotgun lying on the passenger seat.

Webber smelled strongly of alcohol, but due to the circumstance, they weren’t able to do a road-side sobriety test, according to deputies.

They say he refused all tests at the jail.

The complainant says he recently let Webber’s homeless ex-wife move in. He says he was inside his home when heard 2 gunshots outside.

He says he went outside to see what was going on.

Webber was in his truck and pointed a shotgun at him, according to the victim.

He then drove off.

Deputies says Webber left his 2 kids, ages 7 and 12 home alone during the incident.

He is charged with:

Failure to stop for a blue light

Driving under the influence

Discharging a firearm while under the influence

Pointing and presenting a firearm

Discharging a firearm at dwelling

Unlawful neglect of child x 2

Domestic Violence 1st degree