Friday’s High School Basketball

Southside pulled away from Berea to beat the Bulldogs, 66-54, for the second time this sesaon in a key Region 2-3A match-up Friday night.

Other scores Friday night from the Associated Press:

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 57, Chapin 34

Aiken 67, South Aiken 64, OT

Andrew Jackson 67, Cheraw 63

Ben Lippen 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 43

Bishop England 58, Timberland 43

Blythewood 78, Dutch Fork 68

Brookland-Cayce 59, Pelion 47

Chapman 84, Woodruff 50

Clinton 71, Mid-Carolina 34

Dorman 62, James F. Byrnes 46

Easley 67, Westside 66

Fox Creek 41, C.A. Johnson 37

Gray Collegiate Academy 67, W.J. Keenan 55

Great Falls 47, Lamar 43

Greenville 63, Pickens 29

Greenville Technical Charter 56, Abbeville 45

Lakewood 37, Darlington 35

Landrum 98, Chesnee 46

Lexington 58, River Bluff 42

Loris 66, Georgetown 50

Midland Valley 48, Airport 42

Mullins 81, Johnsonville 58

Newberry 58, Broome 41

North Myrtle Beach 68, Coastal Christian Prep 52

Oakbrook Prep 53, Spartanburg Christian 51

Pendleton 59, Walhalla 51

Ridge Spring-Monetta 52, Williston-Elko 50

Riverside 50, Hillcrest 49

Seneca 75, West Oak 43

Silver Bluff 54, Allendale-Fairfax 50

Southside 66, Berea 54

Spartanburg 56, Boiling Springs 45

Strom Thurmond 54, Edisto 50

T.L. Hanna 72, Woodmont 49

Waccamaw 54, Lake City 52

Wagener-Salley 69, Blackville-Hilda 66

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aiken 40, South Aiken 37

Batesburg-Leesville 45, Barnwell 38

Ben Lippen 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 27

Bishop England 60, Timberland 33

Boiling Springs 42, Spartanburg 34

Cathedral Academy 40, Georgetown 14

Chapin 37, A.C. Flora 36

Cheraw 48, Andrew Jackson 45

Clover 44, Northwestern 26

Coastal Christian Prep 38, North Myrtle Beach Christian 19

D.W. Daniel 56, Wren 45

Darlington 61, Lakewood 31

Dillon 86, Aynor 3

Fairfield Central 46, Camden 43

Goose Creek 78, Fort Dorchester 38

Greenville 53, Pickens 41

Hammond 52, Mead Hall 27

Hilton Head Island 37, Berkeley 35

Irmo 66, White Knoll 47

James F. Byrnes 58, Dorman 51

Lake City 41, Waccamaw 33

Lexington 49, River Bluff 40

Lower Richland 59, Dreher 38

Mid-Carolina 50, Clinton 19

Midland Valley 58, Airport 24

Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 47

Ninety Six 67, Brashier Middle College 40

Pendleton 47, Walhalla 42

Ridge Spring-Monetta 66, Williston-Elko 37

Ridge View 81, South Pointe 43

Seneca 58, West Oak 31

Southside 41, Berea 40

Strom Thurmond 55, Edisto 15

Swansea 54, Gilbert 32

T.L. Hanna 44, Woodmont 40

Thomas Heyward Academy 65, Beaufort Academy 34

W.J. Keenan 50, Gray Collegiate Academy 42

Wade Hampton (G) 43, Greenwood 34

Westwood 56, Richland Northeast 40

