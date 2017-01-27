Friday’s High School Basketball

Southside pulled away from Berea to beat the Bulldogs, 66-54, for the second time this sesaon in a key Region 2-3A match-up Friday night.
Other scores Friday night from the Associated Press:
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 57, Chapin 34
Aiken 67, South Aiken 64, OT
Andrew Jackson 67, Cheraw 63
Ben Lippen 55, Augusta Christian, Ga. 43
Bishop England 58, Timberland 43
Blythewood 78, Dutch Fork 68
Brookland-Cayce 59, Pelion 47
Chapman 84, Woodruff 50
Clinton 71, Mid-Carolina 34
Dorman 62, James F. Byrnes 46
Easley 67, Westside 66
Fox Creek 41, C.A. Johnson 37
Gray Collegiate Academy 67, W.J. Keenan 55
Great Falls 47, Lamar 43
Greenville 63, Pickens 29
Greenville Technical Charter 56, Abbeville 45
Lakewood 37, Darlington 35
Landrum 98, Chesnee 46
Lexington 58, River Bluff 42
Loris 66, Georgetown 50
Midland Valley 48, Airport 42
Mullins 81, Johnsonville 58
Newberry 58, Broome 41
North Myrtle Beach 68, Coastal Christian Prep 52
Oakbrook Prep 53, Spartanburg Christian 51
Pendleton 59, Walhalla 51
Ridge Spring-Monetta 52, Williston-Elko 50
Riverside 50, Hillcrest 49
Seneca 75, West Oak 43
Silver Bluff 54, Allendale-Fairfax 50
Southside 66, Berea 54
Spartanburg 56, Boiling Springs 45
Strom Thurmond 54, Edisto 50
T.L. Hanna 72, Woodmont 49
Waccamaw 54, Lake City 52
Wagener-Salley 69, Blackville-Hilda 66
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 40, South Aiken 37
Batesburg-Leesville 45, Barnwell 38
Ben Lippen 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 27
Bishop England 60, Timberland 33
Boiling Springs 42, Spartanburg 34
Cathedral Academy 40, Georgetown 14
Chapin 37, A.C. Flora 36
Cheraw 48, Andrew Jackson 45
Clover 44, Northwestern 26
Coastal Christian Prep 38, North Myrtle Beach Christian 19
D.W. Daniel 56, Wren 45
Darlington 61, Lakewood 31
Dillon 86, Aynor 3
Fairfield Central 46, Camden 43
Goose Creek 78, Fort Dorchester 38
Greenville 53, Pickens 41
Hammond 52, Mead Hall 27
Hilton Head Island 37, Berkeley 35
Irmo 66, White Knoll 47
James F. Byrnes 58, Dorman 51
Lake City 41, Waccamaw 33
Lexington 49, River Bluff 40
Lower Richland 59, Dreher 38
Mid-Carolina 50, Clinton 19
Midland Valley 58, Airport 24
Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 47
Ninety Six 67, Brashier Middle College 40
Pendleton 47, Walhalla 42
Ridge Spring-Monetta 66, Williston-Elko 37
Ridge View 81, South Pointe 43
Seneca 58, West Oak 31
Southside 41, Berea 40
Strom Thurmond 55, Edisto 15
Swansea 54, Gilbert 32
T.L. Hanna 44, Woodmont 40
Thomas Heyward Academy 65, Beaufort Academy 34
W.J. Keenan 50, Gray Collegiate Academy 42
Wade Hampton (G) 43, Greenwood 34
Westwood 56, Richland Northeast 40
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)